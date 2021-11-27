Alan Giddins Purchases 2,120 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

HILS opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,802.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,666.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.25. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

