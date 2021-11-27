Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $693.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

