Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,531. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

