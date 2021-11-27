Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €191.44 ($217.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €205.02. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.