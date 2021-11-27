Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

