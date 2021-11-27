Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,851.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,673.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

