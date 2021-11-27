ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Head to Head Review

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 8.85 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ALR Technologies and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -2,857.67% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Summary

ALR Technologies beats COMSovereign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

