Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on December 30th

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Altus Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 187.5%.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

