Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $214,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

