Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3,407.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

