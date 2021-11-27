Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,407.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

