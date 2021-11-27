Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $1,775,786.72 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Zacka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amcor alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amcor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.