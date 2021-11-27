American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells $374,868.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Software by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Software by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

