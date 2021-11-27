American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells $374,868.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $33.26.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Software by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Software by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
