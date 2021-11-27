Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

ARREF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

