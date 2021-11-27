Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$218.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerigo Resources news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,437,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,990,490.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

