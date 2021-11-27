Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.48.

ADI opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

