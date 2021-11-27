Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Target reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

