Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.25. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

