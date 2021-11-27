Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.25. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.