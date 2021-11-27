Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post sales of $229.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 89,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,925. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.