Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post sales of $229.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 89,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,925. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

