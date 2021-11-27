Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

DY stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 334,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

