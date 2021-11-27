Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

