Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.37. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

