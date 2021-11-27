Analysts Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NMG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 221,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $434.68 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

