Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,703. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 44.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 426,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

