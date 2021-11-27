Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

