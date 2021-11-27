Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT at €43.21

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($49.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

EPA:STM traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €43.52 ($49.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.19 and its 200 day moving average is €35.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

