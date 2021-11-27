Analyzing Qurate Retail (QRTEB) and Its Rivals

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qurate Retail to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qurate Retail and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion $1.20 billion 3.02 Qurate Retail Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 19.86

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 8.46% 32.26% 7.33% Qurate Retail Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qurate Retail and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Competitors 367 1767 2602 75 2.50

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Qurate Retail’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

