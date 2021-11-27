Analyzing State Street (NYSE:STT) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares State Street and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares State Street and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.08 billion 2.83 $2.42 billion $6.79 13.75 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.09 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.17

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for State Street and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 5 8 0 2.62 Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $101.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 19

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

