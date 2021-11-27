Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after buying an additional 96,514 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $24,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Anaplan by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

