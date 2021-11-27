Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

