Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.43) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,767.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,155.38.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

