Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,384.50 ($18.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,411.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,485.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market cap of £13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.