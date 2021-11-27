Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 38.1% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $14.97 or 0.00027398 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $279.03 million and $15.77 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

