AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $92.81 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of APPF traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,221. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,006.83 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AppFolio by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

