Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 299,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,280. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

