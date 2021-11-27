Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

