Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $568,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.