Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $447,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

