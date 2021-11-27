Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $279.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

