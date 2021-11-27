Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,175 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

