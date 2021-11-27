Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

NYSE APTV opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

