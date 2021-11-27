Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 664 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.