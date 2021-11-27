Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 986 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lyft by 29.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 145.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,710 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

