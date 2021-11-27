Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $454,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ameren stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.