Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.