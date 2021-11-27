Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $8.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

RCUS traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 647,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.