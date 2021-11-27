Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 124,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $71,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

