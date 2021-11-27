Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $68,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.