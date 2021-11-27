Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $65.49 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

