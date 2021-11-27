Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $75.42 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,919. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

